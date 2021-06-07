Algemeen

Laatste trekking actie ‘WIN Bottertjes VOOR Bottertjes’

Zaterdag vond de laatstee trekking plaats van de actie “WIN Bottertjes VOOR Bottertjes” van Ondernemend Volendam.

Er zijn 30 prijswinnaars die elk € 20,-- aan Bottertjes gewonnen hebben.
De Bottertjesprijs wordent bij de winnaars thuis gebracht.
Mariëlle Kwakman, H. Rolstraat
Koning, Kaper
Jan Schilder, Leliestraat
N. Verhoeven, Boonacker
Schilder, De Kust
Jonk, Dukaton
Kroon, Jac. Bontstraat
Eline v. Pooij, Wieringenlaan
Ada Waal, W. Nieuwenkampstraat
Koning, Kerkelant
Geranne Tol, Getijdelant
Mevr. Tol-Steur, Aug. Hanicottestraat
Nelly Zwarthoed, Asterstraat
Plat, Dijkkavel
Van den Boom, Koggestraat
Sombroek, Schoklandstraat
Tomas Tol, Gouwzee
Liseth, Kaper
Yvonne Tol, Voorhaven
Sterk, Dahliastraat
Berkhout, Boezelgracht
A. Bond, Gerardusstraat
Keyzer, Dijkkavel
Corina Veerman, Werengouw
Koning, Damcoogh
Rianne, Robbezand
Schilder, Abcoudestraat
Gina Mooijer, Begerslant
Tiny Veerman, Narcissenstraat
Nel Rijswijk, Gouden Slot
Fam. Karregat, Bootslot

